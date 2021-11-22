New Delhi: Upping the ante, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) put forth six demands in an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and threatened to continue the stir if the government failed to discuss six issues with the farmers.

The letter reminded the Prime Minister of the repeal of the three black laws was not the only demand of the movement and from the very beginning of the talks with the government, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha had raised three additional demands.

Farmers' first and foremost demand is to make the minimum support price (MSP) that is based on the formula of C2+50 per cent (means 50 per cent above the cost of production) as a legal right for all crops and for all farmers. The letter reminded the Prime Minister that it was a committee under his chair that had in 2011 recommended this to the then Prime Minister and his government later announced it in Parliament too.

The second demand is the withdrawal of the draft Electricity Amendments Bill, 2020/2021 proposed by the government and during the talks, the government had promised that it would be withdrawn, but then, in a breach of promise, it was included in the Parliament's agenda.

It demanded the removal of the penal provisions on farmers in the 'Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act 2021'. This year, the government removed some anti-farmer provisions, but again through Section 15, the possibility for penal action against farmers has been brought back.

The letter said they had lots of hopes regarding these three demands, but the Prime Minister's address to the nation did not make any specific announcements regarding these, the SKM said adding, "There are several other issues that have been raised during the last one year or so of our agitation, which, too, need to be looked into immediately."

Prime Minister, during this historic movement in the last one year, some other issues have also arisen, which need to be resolved immediately, it was stated in the letter.

Thousands of farmers have been implicated in hundreds of cases during the movement from June 2020 till date in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and several other states. These cases should be withdrawn immediately,

Ajay Mishra Teni, the mastermind of Lakhimpur Kheri murder case, is still roaming freely and remains a minister in your Cabinet. He is also sharing the stage with you and other senior ministers. He should be sacked and arrested.

During the movement, so far about 700 farmers have sacrificed their lives for the cause. There should be compensation and rehabilitation support for their families. Land should be provided at Singhu Border to build a martyrs' memorial in the memory of farmers,



"Prime Minister appealed to the farmers that now we should go back home. We want to assure you that we are not fond of sitting on the streets. We, too, desire that after resolving these other issues as soon as possible, we return to our homes, families and farming. If you want the same, then the government should immediately resume talks with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on the above six issues. Till then, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha will continue the movement."

