New Delhi: Following the Samyukt Kisan Morcha's (SKM) announcement to continue the protest till farm laws are repealed, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said people are not ready to trust the words of the Prime Minister due to his "false rhetorics".

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, "jhoothe jumale jhel chukee janata pm kee baat par vishvaas karane ko taiyaar nahin! kisaan satyaagrah jaaree hai. #FarmersProtest continues. (The public who had suffered due to false rhetoric is not ready to trust the words of PM! Farmers Protest continues).

Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of over 40 protesting farmer unions on Sunday held an all delegation meeting and announced that the agitation will continue as per the schedule while adding that it will write an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Briefing media persons, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal, welcomed the rollback of three farm laws and said, "It was a good step, we welcome it. But a lot of things remain unresolved."

ANI