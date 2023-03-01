New Delhi: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday night to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting, will call on India's external affairs minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Wednesday on the sidelines of the summit. According to sources, the two foreign ministers will discuss ways to further advance cooperation in key areas, and as well as compare notes on the schedule of the upcoming contacts.

Among the main topics of discussion - are trade and investment, transport and logistics cooperation, the use of national currencies in mutual settlements, as well as promising projects in the energy sector. The ministers will exchange assessments on topical international issues, including interaction under the Indian chairmanship in SCO and G20, as well as coordination of approaches within the UN, BRICS, and RIC.

Several regional topics will be touched upon, including the creation of security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region, the state of affairs in Afghanistan, and the situation in Ukraine, sources said. Sergey Lavrov will also take part in one of the sessions of the annual international political conference Raisina Dialogue, which will be held in the Indian capital on March 2-4.

Ahead of the G20 foreign ministers meeting tomorrow, Thursday, Russia reiterated its support for India's G20 presidency in its commitment to promote a unifying agenda that will restore confidence in multilateral diplomacy and prevent the fragmentation of the global economy. It went on to support India's effort to improve working mechanisms and create specialized processes to respond to natural disasters and launch start-ups.

The importance and role of the foreign ministers’ meetings in G20 activities are steadily growing since its inception in 2012. The key goal is to exchange views on current international issues and challenges. This year’s meeting will be concentrated on two sessions. The first session includes multilateralism, energy and food security, and international development.

While the second session includes counterterrorism, labor resources, humanitarian assistance, and reduction of the impacts of natural disasters. The G20 meeting will bring together the foreign ministers of the world's leading economies and invited participants, as well as relevant international organisations.

According to its foreign ministry, Russia considers the G20 a prestigious forum for the world's leading economies, a significant discussion platform on global governance, where balanced consensus decisions should be made in the interests of all humankind. Its participants account for about 80 percent of global GDP, international trade, and greenhouse gas emissions, as well as two-thirds of the world's population.