New Delhi : Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov landed in New Delhi on March 01 to attend the two-day meeting of the G20 Foreign Ministers which is scheduled to take place on March 01 and March 02.

According to sources, India is looking forward to have discussions on issues like climate change and the debt on developing countries in the meeting between the Foreign Ministers. The New Delhi meeting will also be attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang. In all, representatives of 40 countries, including non-G20 members invited by India, and multilateral organisations will also attend the meeting.

Russia considers the G20 a prestigious forum for the world's leading economies, a significant discussion platform on global governance, where balanced consensus decisions should be made in the interests of all humankind. Its participants account for about 80 percent of global GDP, international trade, and greenhouse gas emissions, as well as two-thirds of the world's population.

The creation of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors mechanism in 1999 was a response to the Asian financial crisis and was dictated by the need to increase the coordination of economic policies between national governments. In 2008, the global financial and economic turmoil made this forum move to the national leader level. Since then, the most important decisions and recommendations on the most significant socioeconomic issues have been made at this platform.

We support India's G20 presidency in its commitment to promote a unifying agenda that will restore confidence in multilateral diplomacy and prevent the fragmentation of the global economy. We share the relevance of India's stated priorities: ensuring inclusive and sustainable economic growth; accelerating progress towards the achievement of sustainable development goals; reforming multilateral institutions; digital modernisation; and increasing women’s economic engagement. (ANI)

