New Delhi: A fire broke out on Wednesday at a restaurant in South Extension Part-2 of the city, officials said here. Fire services officials said they were informed about the fire around 12.45 pm and they rushed eight fire tenders to the spot.

The restaurant is near a petrol pump, they said, adding that the fire was doused around 4 pm. According to police, the fire was doused with the help of fire tenders and DDMA staff. No injury was reported, a senior police officer said.