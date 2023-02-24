New Delhi : The ED has been given three days extension of the remand of accused conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a money laundering case. The special court gave the order after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that it needs to get some more details about the payments that were allegedly made to Deepak Ramdani and to some jail officials.

The ED also got 5 days remand of Sukesh Chandrasekhar's co-accused Deepak Ramdani in the multi crore extortion case. Sukesh was found to have been running this extortion ring from a Delhi jail. Ramdani was allegedly used to collect the extortion money from the victims. The conman has targetted businessmen and their family members. The central agency has underlined the need for custodial interrogation of the accused for getting full details of the financial transactions.

Over a week ago, the court granted custody to the police of Sukesh Chandrasekhar in an extortion and money laundering case. The conman was accused of cheating and robbing a woman named Japna Singh of Rs. 3.5 Cr. Sukesh was accused of impersonating a government official to extort crores of money from the woman.

Read More : Sukesh Chandrashekhar played with my emotions, made my life hell: Jacqueline Fernandez