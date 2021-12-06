New Delhi: After a light drizzle, there has been a slight improvement in Delhi air quality. As per SAFAR India, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the capital city has been recorded to be 311 on Monday morning. Concerns remain, however, as the air quality is still in the 'very poor' category.

The pollution level in Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad has been recorded in the 'very poor' category, while in Ghaziabad, the pollution level has come down and today it is in the 'poor' category.

In view of the air quality, SAFAR issued an advisory to reduce heavy exertion.

As per SAFAR's prediction, the AQI in Delhi will deteriorate to 321 and will remain in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

SAFAR has issued an advisory to avoid outdoor physical activity and prolonged exertion in view of the poor air quality.

After the Supreme Court pulled it up for the opening of schools amid the rising air pollution levels pollution level in the city, the Delhi government directed that schools will remain closed until further orders.

