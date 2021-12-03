New Delhi: Despite a light drizzle, apart from a slight drop in pollution levels, the air quality in Delhi did not see any significant improvement on Friday.

As per Safar India, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Friday remained at 335, which is under the 'very poor' category.

In the National Capital Region (NCR) on the other hand, the pollution levels in places such as Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad have been listed under the 'poor' category.

As per data released by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the level of pollution is varying in different Delhi localities, with some recording pollution levels under the 'severe' category, and others logging levels falling under the 'very poor' category.

The air quality index between 0 and 50 is considered 'good'. The quality between 51 and 100 is 'satisfactory'. Counts between 101-200, 201-300, 301-400, 401-500 and 500+ are labelled respectively as 'moderate', 'poor', 'very poor', 'severe' and 'very severe'.

According to experts, fine particulate matters in the air (matters smaller than PM10), Ozone, Sulphur dioxide, Nitric dioxide, Carbon monoxide and diaoxide, all cause respiratory tract inflammations, allergies and lung damage.