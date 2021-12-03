New Delhi: In the Delhi Pollution case proceedings, the UP government told the Supreme Court on Friday that the polluted air responsible for the degradation of Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi is mostly coming from Pakistan. Advocate Ranjit Kumar, representing the UP government, further clarified that the air enters India from Pakistan and goes downwards towards Patna. In response to this statement, CJI NV Ramana asked him if the industries in other countries should be banned now to get a control over the pollution in the national capital.

The Supreme Court further said that it as taken into consideration the contents of the submitted affidavit and will issue orders for the GOI and the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT) to implement the said measures. Meanwhile, the matter will be put on hold and will be taken up next Friday on December 10.

Additionally, in today's proceedings, the Delhi government sought permission for allowing the construction of hospitals in Delhi. Whereas Advocate Ranjit Kumar also raised concerns regarding the closing down of the sugarcane industries in Uttar Pradesh and said that the UP government might approach the committee for the same.

Earlier on Thursday, the Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR had told the apex court that it has constituted a five-member enforcement task force to monitor implementation of its directions to curb air pollution in Delhi. Additionally, the commission had also constituted 17 flying squads with preventive legislative powers.

The SC bench comprising CJI Ramana and Justices DY Chandrachud and Justice Surya Kant had also intimated that serious action has to be taken to bring down the pollution levels and had given 24 hours to SC Tushar Mehta to come up with a feasible and effective solution to the problem.

The court was adjourned today with directions to the Centre and the Delhi government to implement its orders of December 2 until the next hearing on December 10.