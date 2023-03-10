New Delhi: Amid the Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogating former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi liquor policy case, the BJP and the AAP have locked horn in a poster war. In a recently released poster, the BJP has termed Sisodia a liquor scamster, former health minister Satyendar Jain a hawala scamster and chief minister Arvind Kejariwal as the mastermind.

The poster, titled 'Jodi No 1', was shared on the Delhi BJP's Twitter handle and features the photographs of Sisodia and Jain wearing caps with labels written on them. Jain's cap reads 'actor no 1 and hawala scamster', while Sisodia's cap has the title 'actor no 2 and liquor scamster'. The poster also features bundles of notes in Jain's hand and a liquor bottle in Sisodia's. The poster ends with the message that the film is 'produced by Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Theatres now'.

The poster war began after Sisodia's arrest by the CBI on February 26, 2023, in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam. BJP had released a poster criticising the senior leader. AAP responded to the BJP's criticism with a poster of their own the following day. Jain was arrested by the ED in May 2022 in connection with a money laundering case and both he and Sisodia are currently in Tihar Jail.

Subsequently, Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, who reached Varanasi to attend a private program on Friday, lashed out at AAP and said that Kejriwal is a champion of lies and a master of conspiracies. He further said that Sisodia is Kejriwal's secret keeper and if he reveals any of Kejriwal's secrets during the interrogation, he will be killed by his own party members.

The MP further said that the authorities should increase Sisodia's security and he sees something fishy as AAP members purchased around 170 mobiles in six months and out of these mobiles, WhatsApp has been recovered from 14 mobiles and the agencies are probing the incident.

The Rouse Court of Delhi has directed the ED to produce Sisodia, who was arrested on March 9, 2023, for questioning. Sisodia was previously sent to 14-day judicial custody by a CBI court on March 6, 2023.

The allegations against the AAP leaders have sparked a heated debate in the political sphere. The BJP has accused the AAP of corruption, while the AAP has dismissed the allegations as politically motivated. The Delhi government has not yet responded to the poster war between the two parties.

As the investigation continues, the people of Delhi are eagerly awaiting the outcome of the case and the possible implications it may have on the political landscape of the city.