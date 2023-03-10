New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate, which on Thursday arrested former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an alleged money laundering case related to the now scrapped Delhi Excise Policy, will produce him in Rouse Avenue Court New Delhi to seek his custody.

The ED's plea to seek Sisodia's custody is set to dash the former Delhi Deputy CM's hopes for a bail for which he was to approach the court today. Rouse Avenue Court was going to consider his bail plea of Sisodia in the CBI case on Friday.

However, Sisodia was arrested by the ED on Thursday itself. Earlier, Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Feb. 26 after an 8-hour long interrogation, after which he was sent to CBI custody twice for 7 days for custodial interrogation.

After the interrogation was over, he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days, where the Enforcement Directorate interrogated him for two consecutive days and arrested him on Thursday. Even if he manages to get bail in the CBI case, he will have to remain in prison for the case registered by the ED.

It was believed that the ED will effect its arrest of Sisodia before he manages to secured. It did. Both the ED and CBI are investigating the alleged Delhi liquor scam case. The CBI is investigating the alleged irregularities in the excise policy.

On the other hand, the ED is investigating the case of money laundering related to the alleged scam. The ED has already submitted a charge sheet of 13,000 pages in the case. The CBI has made four arrests in this case so far while the ED has made 11 arrests in this case.

Three out of 4 accused arrested by CBI have got bail, while not a single accused arrested by the ED have been able to get bail till the time of publishing this news. On May 30, the ED arrested Satyendar Jain, a former minister of the Delhi government, in connection with this case.