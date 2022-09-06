Delhi: Delhi BJP MLAs will meet President Droupadi Murmu to demand the dismissal of the AAP-led Delhi government. Delhi BJP MLAs will also start a signature campaign against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. In a statement last week, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly, said that the AAP has made a derogative statement against Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

Also read: ED launches fresh raids in Delhi in Excise Policy case

They alleged that Kejriwal has sent Cabinet notes to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena without signing them. Hence, the government should be immediately dismissed. The BJP has also been demanding the sacking of Delhi Cabinet ministers Satyendar Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over charges of corruption. On the other hand, AAP has claimed that BJP is attempting to 'poach' its MLAs. BJP has also targeted the AAP over alleged irregularities in the implementation of excise policy in New Delhi.