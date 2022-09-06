New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday morning launched fresh raids in Delhi NCR in connection with the alleged Delhi Excise Policy case. The ED has so far conducted raids in relation to the same case at over 30 locations, including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. Besides, other locations including Mumbai in Maharashtra, Karnataka's Bangalore, and Hyderabad in Telangana have also been the target of the agency in the recent past.

The ED registered a money laundering case to probe irregularities in the Delhi Excise policy allegedly involving Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others last month in August. It had filed the case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR that has named Sisodia and 14 others. The CBI had also conducted a 14-hour long raid at the Delhi residence of Sisodia on August 19.