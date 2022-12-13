New Delhi: The Inquiry Committee constituted by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor over complaints of nepotism has recommended the installation of CCTV cameras inside the jail premises. The Inquiry Committee has found that there are still no CCTV cameras in many areas of the jail. These also include the offices of the jail superintendent and deputy superintendent.

The committee has suggested the installation of CCTV cameras at these places. However, keeping in mind the privacy, the offices of the jail's DG and AIG have been exempted from it. In its report, the committee formed to investigate the matter of giving VIP treatment to Delhi government minister Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail has highlighted several lapses related to jail management.

The three-member committee constituted by the Lieutenant Governor has also given some suggestions to remove these loopholes. The committee constituted under the chairmanship of Ashwani Kumar, Principal Secretary, Home Department, Government of Delhi, includes Principal Secretary, Law Department and Secretary, Vigilance Department.

The committee recently submitted its report to the Lieutenant Governor. The Inquiry Committee found that many influential and well-paid prisoners in the jail were misusing the jail account cards of other prisoners. To prevent this, the committee has suggested the Director General of Jails make a new SOP for the proper use of the cards and implement an effective biometric system.

The committee has also suggested preparing an SOP to stop the practice of luring the inmates of the jail and making them work for influential inmates by intimidation. CCTV footage, which leaked recently revealed the Delhi government minister Satyendar Jain, who is jailed in a money laundering case, is being given VIP treatment. The Tihar Jail is considered to be the largest jail in South Asia and includes nine Central Jails.