Greater Noida (Delhi): A man had a close shave as his car suddenly caught fire near Alpha One Metro station in Greater Noida on Wednesday morning. The driver saved his life by jumping out of the car on noticing flames starting from engine. Fire fighters and emergency services reached the spot after getting information about the incident. The fire brigade was able to douse the flame but the vehicle was burnt to ashes.

Jitendra, a resident of Gamma Second Sector of Greater Noida, had come to drop his family members at Sector Alpha One Metro Station. While returning from the metro station, his santro car suddenly caught fire. Seeing smoke rising from the bonnet, Jitendra immediately stopped the car and got out of the car to save his life. Jitendra said that his Santro car used to run on CNG. The reason for the fire is not yet clear.

Jitendra said, "fire brigade reached within 20-25 minutes after getting information and were able to control the fire. But the car was completely charred by that time." Fireman Bhim Singh said we got information about fire in the commercial belt Alpha One, after which the team immediately reached the spot and brought the fire under control." He also said that it did not take much time for them to reach the spot but the vehicle was completely burnt to ashes.