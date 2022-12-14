Bhagalpur (Bihar): A truck driver died after gas cylinders caught fire triggering massive explosions in the truck he was driving in Naugachia here on Wednesday morning around 5:30 am. The incident took place near the Narayanpur petrol pump in the Naugachia subdivision of the district. On receiving information about the fire, eight fire tenders, four from Bhagalpur and four from Khagaria, were pressed into service.

Pieces of gas cylinders were scattered within a radius of 100 meters following the blasts. A hotel also caught fire in the incident. The fire has now been doused off completely by fire tenders. Police are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire.

The deceased truck driver was identified as Mantu Yadav, a resident of Shankarpur village in the Munger district. Yadav's family members arrived at the spot after being informed and are trying to retrieve his body. At present, traffic has been restored on NH 31.

Also read: Massive fire breaks out at a transformer factory in Roorkee