Roorkee: A massive fire broke out in a transformer factory here in the city on Sunday night. In no time the fire engulfed the whole of the factory after which locals informed the fire department. After hours of struggle, firefighters managed to douse the fire, however, no casualties were reported.

According to the information, Amit Bansal has a transformer-making factory in the Kashipuri area under Ganganahar police station limits in which a sudden fire broke out late on Sunday night. On receiving information, the fire department reached the spot and tried to extinguish the fire, but it turned massive.

Later, the fire department had to call in several fire engines from Roorkee, Bhagwanpur, Mangaluru and Laksar, and after seven hours of firefighting, they managed to douse the fire. A short circuit has been said to be the reason behind the sudden fire. Loss of property worth lakhs of rupees have been reported because of the fire.