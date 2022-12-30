New Delhi: The Ministry of Law and Justice released its year-ender on Friday according to which 165 judges have been appointed in 2022 in High Courts across the country. Thirteen of them have been appointed in Allahabad, 14 in Andhra Pradesh, 16 in Calcutta, three in Chhattisgarh, 17 in Delhi, two in Gauhati, two in Himachal Pradesh, four in J&K and Laddakh, one in Jharkhand, six in Karnataka, one in Kerela, six in MP, four in Orissa, 11 in Patna, 21 in Punjab and Haryana, two in Rajasthan and 17 in Telangana.

In all, 38 additional judges were made permanent in the High Courts of Allahabad, Bombay, Calcutta, HP, Karnataka, Kerela, Manipur and Madras. While the tenure of two additional judges was extended in Bombay and Madras. Eight Chief Justices were appointed in the High courts of Gauhati, HP, J&K, Karnataka, Madras, Telangana, Rajasthan and Uttrakhand. According to the release, Tele-law covered one lakh Gram Panchayats across 755 districts in 36 states and UTs. Tele-law is to "promote increased access to pre-litigation advice for rightfully claiming their entitlements and redressal of their grievances".

"Nearly 17,000 were provided with legal advice and consultation by a dedicated pool of panel lawyers through video/teleconferencing facilities under Tele-law. To maximise outreach Tele-law on wheels campaign was also rolled out where special Tele-law branded mobile vans travelled in different parts of the country to spread the message of Tele-law through playing of videos, radio jingles and distribution of Tele-law leaflets," according to the release.

For the e-Courts mission, the Ministry said that the government has released Rs 1,688.43 crore and 18,735 district and subordinate courts have been computerised so far. "From the Covid lockdown period, more than two crore virtual hearings have been held by the courts across the country, making India a world leader in virtual hearings. Live streaming of court proceedings started in Gujrat, Orissa, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Patna and Madhya Pradesh High Courts and the Supreme Court thus allowing the interested persons to join the proceedings, says the release.