Bhatapara (Chhattisgarh): In a tragic incident, at least 11 people including four children of the same family were killed, and several others were injured after a pickup ploughed into a truck in Bhaloda Bazaar near Khamaria, officials said on Friday. The incident took place late on Thursday night.

According to official sources, all the people traveling in the pickup truck were relatives of the same family who were returning to Arjuni village after attending a family function in Khilora village. Three critically injured were referred to Raipur for their treatment, they added.

Upon receiving the information about the accident, the police officials rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operations. All the passengers were taken out of the pickup. The bodies were sent for postmortem and the injured were taken to the hospital, sources said.

Bhatapara sub-divisional police officer Siddhartha Baghel said 11 people were killed and several others injured after the pickup vehicle collided with a truck in the Baloda Bazaar- Bhatapara district last night. Police said they are yet to identify the cause of the accident.

Sources said the information related to the tragedy has been shared with the District Collector Rajat Bansal and the SP Deepak Kumar Jha. It is likely that Bansal who is also the District Magistrate will recommend the government to consider for disbursal of solatium for the kin of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The revenue officials and the police officials are at present monitoring the injured. They were also coordinating with the families and the hospital to ensure that the postmortem examinations are carried out in a swift manner and the bodies are handed over to the family.