Raipur: The Road Safety World Series will begin on Tuesday at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium in Naya Raipur of Chhattisgarh. On an inaugural day, two league matches will be played between Sri Lanka Legends and Bangladesh Legends and another between England Legends and Australia Legends at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium.

All the teams participating in the tournament reached Raipur on Monday. The Indian players were accorded a warm welcome at a private hotel in Raipur. All the legendary Indian players, including Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Naman Ojha, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan and players from Australia Legends, Bangladesh Legends and West Indies Legends have also reached Raipur.

All the players were taken in four buses to a private hotel located in Naya Raipur amidst heavy security by the Raipur police. India Legends were welcomed with Chhattisgarhi music and dance at a private hotel in Raipur. A total of eight teams are participating in the Road Safety World Series. They are India Legends, South Africa Legends, New Zealand Legends, Australia Legends, Bangladesh Legends, West Indies Legends, England Legends and Sri Lanka Legends.

The teams are practising at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium in Raipur. Matches will be held in Raipur. The opening match will be played on Tuesday between Sri Lanka Legends and Bangladesh Legends at the Shaheed at Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium at 3:30 pm. Later in the day, England Legends will take on Australia Legends at the same venue at 7:30 pm. On Wednesday, the first semi-final will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium at 7:30 pm. The second semi-final will be played on Thursday at the same venue at 7:30 pm. The final is scheduled for October 1 at the same stadium at 7: 30 pm.