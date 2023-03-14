Kanker: In an interesting development, the Kanker police in Chhattisgarh has traced the “missing” family, which had staged their death on March 1 to get the insurance money. The family had mysteriously disappeared after their car was set on fire on March 1 and remained missing since then. According to the police, the family was traced on the evening of March 13 Monday at their home in Pakhanjur. The accused family had conspired to stage their death in the fire incident in order to get the insurance amount, the police said.

Conspiracy for the insurance amount of Rs 72 lakhs: The Kanker police revealed that the accused family conspired to make the whole family disappear to get the insurance amount of about Rs 72 lakhs. On March 1, 2023, a burning car was found at Chawadi village in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh. The police was probing the case ever since.

It was revealed in the probe that on March 1 after the car fire incident that the family was staying in a lodge in Dhamtari. Since then the police was assuming that the missing Sikdar family was safe. The police said that the man Sameeran Sikdar set fire to the car, then went missing, along with his family.

The police said that the accused Sameeran Sikdar chalked out a plan and executed it perfectly. On March 1, he left Kanker in a car with his wife and two children and stayed in a lodge at Dhamtari. Leaving the family in Dhamtari on March 1 itself, he returned to Charama in Kanker by car, the police said. The car was rammed into a tree and was set on fire by pouring petrol, added police. As per police, Sikdar also threw his phone into the burning car in order to give an impression that he had also died in the fire. Later, he caught a bus and came to the same lodge in Dhamtari where his family was staying.

Sameeran went to Allahabad from Dhamtari with his family: As per police, Sameeran Sikdar after putting his car on fire left Dhamtari for Allahabad on March 2 from where he went to Patna and Guwahati with his family. It is said that Sameeran Sikdar was also keeping an eye on the police action and used to read the news in the newspapers. The police said that Sikdar reached Odisha from Guwahati to Sambalpur with his family and from there came to Kanker's Pakhanjur by taxi.

Sikdar family returned home for insurance money: It is said that Sameeran Sikdar came to know that the police is assuming that the Sikdar family of Kanker is alive, so he returned to his home. In this case, the police searched more than one thousand CCTV footage. The police also analysed many phone calls from Kanker's Pakhanjur to Raipur. Later, the police shortlisted more than 45,000 mobile numbers as part of the investigation, which indicated that the family was alive and safe.

Connection of photo frame and Dhamtari Lodge: The police found during the probe that the Sikdar family had given the order to print 93 photos at a photo studio in Raipur, which Samiran Sikdar took from the studio on March 2.



Risky plan after loss in business: Kanker SP Shalabh Sinha said that Sameeran Sikdar made this plan after continuous losses in business. To compensate the losses, he staged the death of the entire family to get the insurance money of Rs 72 lakhs. More than Rs 5 lakhs and mobile have been recovered from the possession of Sameeran Sikdar by the police. Samiran Sikdar was arrested and produced in the court by the police.