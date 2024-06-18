Man Kills Wife Over Dispute In Karnataka's Hassan, Then Dies By Suicide

Hassan: A 50-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and later died by suicide in Karnataka's Hassan district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Doddasalavar village of Belur taluk in Hassan last night. A case has been registered in this regard at Arehalli police station.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Harish (50) shot his wife Jaji (45) to death after they had some dispute, an officer of Arehalli police station said. Later, the man took to end his life, he added.

It has been learnt that the couple used to fight regularly over trivial matters. Likewise other days, they got into a quarrel on the night of June 17 but this time, situation aggravated leading to their deaths.

"Prima facie it seems that Harish shot Jaji in a fit of rage with a gun he had in the house. After killing his wife, Harish hanged himself," the officer said.

Alerted by the gunshot, locals rushed to the spot and found the woman lying injured on the floor. They immediately informed the local police station. Sometime later, a team of Arehalli Police arrived at the spot and a probe was initiated. The two bodies have been shifted for post-mortem, the officer added.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

