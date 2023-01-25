Purnia (Bihar): A 35-year-old teacher from Darjeeling sustained severe injuries after she jumped off a moving bus when five men allegedly attempted to rape her in Bihar's Purnia on Tuesday late in the evening. The victim is currently being treated at the Government Medical College in critical condition. Police sources said that the victim claimed that the driver and the conductor of the bus turned a blind eye while the accused were trying to rape her.

"When I was sitting in the bus, it was full of passengers. But as time passed, the bus started to become empty. Seeing me alone, five men first started to make obscene gestures, then they came near and surrounded me. They started touching me and tried to rape me. I asked the driver and the conductor to help me but they did not pay attention and did nothing to save me," police sources said quoting the victim.

The victim then managed to jump off from the moving bus and the bus sped away leaving. She suffered serious injuries in the process. The police patrol team was informed that a woman jumped off a moving bus. The victim was found in critical condition when the police reached the spot. The victim was rushed to the hospital.

Biasi police have lodged a case and have also started a probe into the matter. The investigators said that they have located the bus and will also nab the accused very soon. "The victim has been brought to the Government Medical College Purnia in an ambulance. Here she is battling between life and death. The police will soon nab the culprits," said a police official.