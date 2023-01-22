Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh): A travelling ticket examiner has been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 33-year-old woman, along with an accomplice, on the Subedarganj Express, the Government Railway Police Officer said on Sunday. GRP in-charge at the Chandausi railway station KN Singh said the woman complained on Saturday alleging that TTE Raju Singh, who she was acquainted with, and another person gang-raped her on the train after offering her a seat in the AC first class coach. Singh said a case was registered based on the complaint and the TTE was arrested. Efforts are on to identify and nab the other accused, he added.

In a separate incident, a girl has been allegedly raped several times by her elder sister's husband and fiancé in Gujarat's Rajkot. According to sources, when the girl was 15-year-old she started living at her elder sister's house where she was allegedly raped several times by her sister's husband, during which she got pregnant thrice and was aborted.

After the incident came to light, a case was registered against the accused. After this incident, the girl got engaged and started living with her fiancé where she was raped multiple times and she was impregnated in 2020. The victim's fiancé admitted her to a hospital writing her fake date of birth. The girl gave birth to a dead baby. Then the girl's family and her fiancé together buried the newborn, sources said. This issue came to light when the case against her sister's husband came up for hearing in court.