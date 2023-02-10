Gaya: In a horrific incident, a woman was charred to death as her car caught fire after falling from a culvert on Thursday night, the police said. The incident took place near Kailash Math village on Tikari-Kurtha road, he said. The deceased has been identified as Sangeeta Devi, a resident of Mau village of Gaya.

According to police, Sangeeta with her husband Ram Kumar, a businessman, was returning from the hospital. Kumar was driving the car and it went out of control and caught fire after falling from the culvert. Kumar, however, managed to save himself, but failed to save his wife due to high flames and Sangeeta died in the car.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and retrieved the body from the vehicle. The police started investigation into the accident. Tikari Police Station in-charge Shri Ram Chaudhary said, "In a road accident, a car fell from a culvert and caught fire. A couple was returning home when the accident took place. The husband managed to save his life, but his wife Sangeeta Devi died in the car."

"The body has been sent for post-mortem and the probe into the matter is underway," Chaudhry said. Last year, two persons charred to death inside their car after ramming into a tractor, which was parked roadside on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura. The car was going to Agra from Noida and rammed into a stationary tractor near Chandpur Khurd village in the Naujheel area on Yamuna Expressway. The car was blown away and it was burnt to ashes.