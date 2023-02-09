Cuddalore(TN): In a tragic incident, four people including two infants were charred to death after a man set their house on fire following a marital discord on Wednesday. The incident was reported from Chellanguppam Vellipillayar Koil Street in Cuddalore. The accused man identified as Sadhguru is one of the deceased, while his accomplice, his mother, also sustained injuries during the incident.

As informed by the probing officials, the accused Sadhguru is the husband of Dhanalakshmi, who was staying at her sister's place because of constant quarrels with him. The deceased have been identified as Dhanalakshmi's sister Tamilarasi, her eight-month-old baby, her four-month-old niece, and Sadhguru. Sadhguru's mother Selvi and wife Dhanalakshmi survived the incident but sustained severe burn injuries and are in critical condition.

Police officials said, "Dhanalakshmi, Tamilrasai's sister, moved into the latter's place along with her four-month-old baby in Cuddalore after constant quarrels with her husband Sadhguru. On Wednesday, Sadhguru along with his mother Selvi, reached Tamilrasai's house. He poured petrol on Dhanalakshmi and a four-month-old infant. When Tamilrasai tried to save her sister, Sadhguru poured petrol on her and her baby and set them on fire too."

"Sadhguru and his mother Selvi also received severe burn injuries during this incident. Tamilrasai and two infants died on the spot during this incident, while Sadhguru succumbed to injuries during treatment. Dhanalakshmi and Selvi who suffered 90 percent burns are being treated at the Cuddalore Government Hospital, where their condition remains critical," police officials added.

Police officials further said, "Based on the statements given by the injured, the police have registered a case under Section 304 (b) of the Indian Penal Code for culpable homicide and Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code for attempted suicide. The police have also started an investigation in this case."