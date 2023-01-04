Patna: On the eve of 'Samadhan' (solution) Yatra of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi has suggested Nitish move in disguise to get the real ground report of the people of Bihar. Nitish will kick off his 14th yatra from Bettiah, district headquarters of West Champaran district to make people aware of the benefits of the liquor prohibition law.

Manjhi claimed that corruption was deep-rooted in the system and the chief minister should not be dependent on the feedback of his officials. “During his yatra, the chief minister will get the information about what the officers will tell him. I will suggest to him what used to happen earlier when the king used to send his spy or sometimes used to disguise himself to get the real ground report.

The feedback that he is taking from his officials is not proper because they are the ones who are involved in wrongdoings. No doubt that development has taken place but corruption is deeply rooted in the system,” Manjhi said while speaking to media in Patna on Wednesday. Ever since Nitish Kumar has become the chief minister he has undertaken several such yatras on different issues.

The latest one is related to the hooch tragedy in Chhapra which claimed more than 70 lives, according to unofficial figures. During his month-long yatra, Nitish will visit all 38 districts of Bihar. He will cover 19 districts in the first phase. During his yatra, he will also take feedback about the developmental work being carried out in the state by the government of grand alliance in Bihar.

Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Asit Nath Tiwari echoed Manjhi. “We all need to think about how the honest feedback of the people will be delivered to the government. There has to be a system through which the real problems and feedback of the people should reach the government,” Tiwari said.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, JDU spokesperson Abhishek Jha said officials work on the say of the government, and being the former CM, Manjhi knows how the system works. “Work is done on the instruction of the government and Manjhi ji is a senior leader and former CM as well having all the experience. Only he can brief what he means to say," Jha said.

Leader of opposition in Bihar legislative assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha took a dig at Nitish's yatra and said he "does not have any ideology". He also termed Samadhan Yatra as "Vidai Yatra" (Goodbye journey) of Nitish. Meanwhile, Bihar Congress will also undertake Bharat Jodo Padyatra from Banka to Gaya on January 5 covering 17 districts. All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge will flag off the foot march.