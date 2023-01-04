Muzaffarpur: 'Jungle Raj' has returned to Bihar where law and order is in shambles, said BJP president J P Nadda while mounting his attack on the Nitish government. Nadda took exceptions to the formation of the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) government in the state around five months ago.

"Since the formation of the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar, not a day goes without hearing about murders, loot, kidnapping, rape and other crimes. His (Kumar's) alliance with RJD means Jungle Raj. This Jungle Raj has returned to the state," he said.

"His (Kumar's) alliance with Tejashwi Yadav means return of Jungle Raj ... It is difficult to understand who is running the Mahagathbandhan government in the state? Corruption has become rampant now. No developmental works are taking place in the state," the BJP chief said.

Nadda asserted that the condition of healthcare facilities in the State improved only because of the funds provided by the central government. He reeled out a list of hospitals including Patna Medical College and Hospital, Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences and AIIMS in the state capital to back his claim. The BJP president wanted to know what happened to 200 acres of land, which was supposed to have been provided by the state government, for setting up the AIIMS in Darbhanga.

In the 2020 assembly election, the BJP and the JD(U) fought together and formed the government. However, Kumar dumped the BJP in August last year and became the chief minister of the Mahagathbandhan government. Nadda claimed there has been a "complete breakdown" in law and order in the state after the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) formed the government with Congress and RJD.

"Nitish Kumar betrayed the people of Bihar. His decision to form an alliance with the RJD and other parties is against the mandate of the peopleHis (Nitish) action was simply a betrayal of the people's mandate. The people of the state will give a befitting reply to Kumar in the coming polls, the BJP president said while addressing party workers here.