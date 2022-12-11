Chapra (Bihar): A man jumped into a well after being caught in his girlfriend's house in Bihar's Chapra on Saturday night. According to sources, the man, identified as Munna Raj, a resident of Motirajpur of Gadkha police station area reached his girlfriend's house at 2 am. When the family members of the girl woke up and heard some sounds, they chased him and in turn, the young man jumped into a nearby well to save himself.

Immediately, the family members of the girl and villagers gathered around the well. As soon as the young man was pulled out of the well, the villagers came to know about the incident. Later, panchayat members and the local people spoke to the girl's family and with their consent, they got married in a temple in the village.