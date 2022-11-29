Nalanda (Bihar): In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman along four aged men were arrested for allegedly murdering one Tripit Sharma, 75 years, at Nalanda in Bihar. The police sources said that the woman was carrying illicit affair with all the four accused and also with the victim.

The body of Tripit Sharma (75) was recovered from the water tank of a house in the Asthawan police station area of ​​Nalanda. Mithu Kumar, the son of the deceased, had registered a case of murder on October 21 with Asthawan police.

Sadar DSP Dr. Shibli Nomani said, "Pinu Devi (30) had illicit relationships with at least five persons including the deceased. She developed some differences with the deceased and hatched a conspiracy to kill him with her other paramours. Sharma was crushed to death with bricks and the body was pushed into a water tank. The accused have confessed to their involvement in the case. The accused are identified as Krishnanandan Prasad (75), Suryamani Kumar (60), Vasudev Paswan (63), Banaras Prasad alias Loha Singh (62), and Pinu Devi (30)."

Also read: Another Shraddha-like murder: Mother-son duo kills husband, chops body into 10 pieces

Nomani also said, "when the police started interrogating all the suspects, Pinu Devi broke down and revealed the truth. Police investigation suggests that Pinu Devi runs a tea stall after her husband died in an accident few years ago. Four elders who used to come to her tea stall daily began having affairs with her. After some time, Tripit Sharma entered the relationship. They could not accept Sharma's entry and asked Pinu Devi to leave him. One day, Pinu developed differences with Sharma after which, a conspiracy was hatched to kill him."

"The deceased's mobile phone was recovered from Pinu Devi. After the investigation the five accused were arrested and sent to jail", Nomani added.