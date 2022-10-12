Patna: In his ongoing 'Jan Suraaj Yatra', poll strategist Prashant Kishor, on Wednesday appealed to people not to give their valuable vote to Lalu Prasad, Nitish Kumar, and Narendra Modi but rather vote for the 'future of the children of Bihar'. Kishor continued his campaign on the 11th day of his ongoing 'padayatra' in the West Champaran district in the State.

Addressing a meeting at Basta panchayat in Mainatand block, Kishor said, “No Lalu, no Nitish, and no Modi. Don't give a vote on any of these names, the vote should be cast for the future of the children of Bihar. If you don't wake up, no Prashant Kishore, no Nitish Kumar, no Lalu, and no Narendra Modi can change your life. You must understand the value of your vote. Next time the vote should be given to those who have been identified from the society and to whom you trust.”

Prashant Kishor further said, “I have come here to wake you up, I am all out to make you understand. I have not come here seeking votes. I am carrying a photo of Gandhi Ji, always remember that the entire society stood with Gandhi Ji and we got independence. Once again stand with Gandhi Ji and your poverty will automatically vanish. There is no other option.”

Kishor is on his 3,500-km ‘padayatra’ as part of his Jan Suraaj movement that will cover the entire state of Bihar in a span of about one and a half years. He commenced the ‘padayatra’ from the Gandhi Ashram in Bhitiharwa, West Champaran, on Gandhi Jayanti.

Without naming anyone, Kishor further said, “Give a vote to that person who cannot cheat you and run away. If you will vote for me blindly, I will also cheat and run away and will do nothing. That's the reason I have not formed any political party. I am not the leader of any political party. I am searching and identifying the good people in society. Once I will identify the good people of around 40,000 to 50,000, they will form a political party and will bring change into society. We will make this happen democratic way.”

Determined to improve the quality of political discourse in Bihar, Kishor had earlier said that he will walk for 3500 kilometers during the ‘padayatra’ and will try to reach every panchayat and block, a feat that is likely to take around one and a half years during which he will not return either to Patna or Delhi. Kishor is doing a foot march to identify the right people at the grassroots level with the help of society and bring them on one democratic platform.