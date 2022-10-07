West Champaran: Election strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday taunted Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and called him a boy who passed out of just Class 9. On the sixth day of Prashant Kishor Jan Suraaj Padyatra, which he started from Bihar's Devrah village of Gaunaha block met local women in Katrao and explained the thinking of Jan Suraaj.

Also read: Will not work for Nitish even if he vacates CM's chair for me: Kishor

While addressing the locals, Prashant Kishor said, "Who will feed our children? Who will build the school in our village? You think people of our caste will work for us. Being Lalu Ji's son, he could become CM despite just passing out 9th-class. Will your son who passes the 9th standard, can even get a job as a peon? No, he will not get it. Whose father is an MLA, whose father is a minister or chief minister, even if he fails in the 9th class, he will get a job and will be our king."

Earlier, Prashant Kishor had also slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that he spurned a recent request by Kumar to "lead" the Janata Dal.