New Delhi : The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to Bihar prisons chief over reports that poor quality of food was allegedly being served to inmates at a jail in Begusarai, an official statement said on Monday.

The NHRC has issued the notice to the Director General of Prisons, Bihar, seeking a report within six weeks, the rights panel said in a statement. The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that "poor quality of food" i being served to the prisoners in Begusarai Jail, it said.

Besides, on the quality of food, the report should also include the status of other basic facilities for the prisoners in other jails of the state, it said. According to the media report, the matter came to the notice when a prisoner, lodged in the Begusarai Jail, approached the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, it added. PTI

