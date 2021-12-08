Muzaffarpur: After 16 cataract patients lost their eye-sight at the Muzaffarpur Eye Hospital, the investigation over the matter is bringing forth various issues and reasons for this massive catastrophe. The investigation has revealed that the Operation Theatre where all the surgeries were performed was not hygienic and infected with harmful bacteria, because of which the patients contracted infection in their eyes.

An investigation team was constituted to look into the matter after the incident on December 2. The final investigation report of this case came out on December 6, revealing that two types of harmful bacteria were found in the OT. The Civil Surgeon, Dr Vinay Kumar Sharma said "The investigation has revealed that the operation theatre at the eye hospital was infected with Pseudomonas and Staphylococcus bacteria. Both of these bacteria are quite dangerous and can spoil the eyes within a day or two." The same bacteria was also found in people whose eyes were removed at the SKMCH, he added.

The Pseudomonas bacteria grow rapidly on equipment used for treatment and operation, and can badly damage the ears, nose, eyes and skin. People who have weak immunity are more prone to getting infected by this bacteria. Its symptoms include redness, swelling and pain in the eye. The other bacteria - Staphylococcus - is also equally dangerous and can spread through contact with any infected material.

An FIR has been registered against Dr Sahu and other eye doctors at the hospital, while strict action against the culprits is underway. The matter has caught countrywide attention with several human right bodies as well as politicians stepping in. The matter was also raised during the ongoing parliamentary winter session, wherein the opposition ministers repeatedly demanded compensation and strict action against the culprits.

The opposition reacts

Statements from several political leaders have come out after the investigation. Former Chief Minister Rabri Devi even demanded that the state Health Minister Mangal Pandey should resign. "No one is safe in this government. The health minister proudly claims that there is no minister like him while so many people lost their eyesight for no reason. Who is responsible for this? The health minister should resign immediately," she said.

'The government is trying to put curtains over this matter and is not doing anything for the victims. The government should give Rs 20 lakh to the families of the poor people who lost their eyesight. The entire opposition is demanding compensation, and the government will have to clarify the situation in the House regarding this incident," said Bhai Birendra, RJD Legislative

"The Muzaffarpur incident is unfortunate. We are all concerned about it. We request the CM to give proper compensation to those who have lost their sight. Also, strict action should be taken against the culprits," demanded Ajay Nishad, BJP MP

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav also took over Twitter to express his views. "This is just a glimpse of the country's worst and poorest health system in Bihar. 65 people's eyes were operated in Muzaffarpur, everyone's operation on the same table. The Chief Minister and the BJP Health Minister have no sympathy for the public," hiss tweet said.

Health Minister Mangal Pandey also expressed grief over the incident and said, "We are collecting information and will conduct a high-level inquiry into the whole matter. Strict action will be taken against those who are guilty in this case."

