Patna: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognizance of Muzaffarpur eye hospital tragedy in which more than 65 persons lost their eyesight since November 22.

The NHRC has asked the chief secretary of Bihar to submit action taken report in the next 4 weeks.

More than 100 persons went to a free eye check-up camp organised by a hospital in Muzaffarpur on November 22. The doctors of the hospital recommended the surgery of cataract to 65 persons. After the surgery, which was held between November 22 and November 27, all of them complained of pain in their eyes. Many of them also complained of vomiting.

When the patients who underwent cataract surgery, consulted other hospitals in Muzaffarpur and Patna, the doctors suggested them to remove the infected eye as quickly as possible as it may infect the other eye and cause further complications in the brain.

Read: Seven lose eye sight after cataract surgery in Muzaffarpur due to alleged medical negligence

So far, 12 patients underwent another surgery for removal of the eyes. Now, they have completely lost sight in one eye.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Medical Officer (ACMO) Dr S.P. Singh said: The investigation is underway. The samples from the operation theatre of the eye hospital as well as patients have been collected and sent to the microbiology department for testing to ascertain the cause of infection."

"Around 20 patients are admitted in Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), Muzaffarpur under the close watch of doctors. We are making arrangements to admit patients in a hospital located near their respective homes. Majority of the patients came from other districts of Muzaffarpur," Singh said.

IANS