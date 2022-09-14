Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi has made a controversial remark following the horrific Hajipur rape incident. Manjhi held the state population responsible and said: "It's a state with 12 crore population, so something keeps on happening".

Manjhi made the statement while responding to a question over deteriorating law and order in the state following the reshuffle in the government. The Dalit leader, however, added that "we should look at the actions taken by the government in such incidents". "You have seen that prompt action is being taken to nab the accused. Sometimes incidents are committed as part of the conspiracy to defame the government", he added.

Notably, a 13-year-old girl was gang-raped in Bihar’s Hajipur on September 10 when she was accompanied by her male friend. The accused are said to be 4-5 boys who not only raped the girl but also recorded the incident on camera. Later, the video was shared on social media. Earlier, people had raised anti-government slogans in front of Jitan Ram Manjhi when he had reached Bhagwanpur in Vaishali, Bihar.