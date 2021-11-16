Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting on the liquor prohibition in the state. The meeting was held in the Chief Minister Secretariat, Deshratana Marg in the state capital. This comes amid the state witnessing several cases of hooch tragedy in the past few months.

Since 2016, selling and consumption of alcohol are completely banned in Bihar. Despite it, many cases of selling liquor and even offering home delivery of it have come to light.

On the other hand, empty bottles of liquor have been recovered from a garbage point near the meeting venue, which has sparked criticism over the state government. Interstengelly a hoarding near the garbage point reads 'say no to alcohol'.

Recently, more than 40 people have died due to the consumption of spurious liquor in the state. Taking cognizance of the incidents the Chief Minister has decided to take a review meeting.