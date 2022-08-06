Patna : The speculations are rife that Siwan's Bahubali leader Rais Khan may join Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) after Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav met him a couple of days ago. After the demise of Bahubali leader Mohammad Shahabuddin, Rais Khan and his brother Ayub Khan, also known as Khan brothers, emerged as the dreaded gangsters of the region especially in Siwan.

Sources said that the dominance of the Shahabuddin family is no longer relevant for RJD after his demise. Ayub Khan and Rais Khan who were known as the main shooters of slain Bahubali leader Mohamabd Sahabuddin were into rebellion for the last one decade and formed their one gang called Khan brother's gang in Siwan. Rais Khan recently came into the limelight when four or five unidentified assailants attacked his convoy with AK-47 on the night of April 4 this year.

Rais Khan narrowly escaped in that attack as he was boarded in another vehicle, which the attackers were not aware of. Following the incident, Rais Khan lodged an FIR in Hussainganj police station where he levelled allegation on Osama Sahab, the son of Shahabuddin and others namely Mohamad Aftab Alam, Guddu Mian alias Guddu Pistol, Sabir Ali, W. Khan, Azad Ansari and Chawanni Singh. This was the first FIR registered against Osama Sahab.

After the death of Mohammad Shahabuddin, such an attack did not happen in Siwan where assailants have used AK-47 rifles against the rivals.After the meeting with Tej Pratap Yadav, the family members of Shahabuddin are likely to maintain distance from RJD. Heena Sahab, wife of Mohammad Shahabuddin, has already made it clear that she is not associated with any political party. Rais Khan recently contested the MLC election under local body quota from Siwan but lost. If he joins RJD, the party may give him a ticket for Lok Sabha election.--IANS