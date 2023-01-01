Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that he cannot compromise the sovereignty issue with the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I). He urged the people of Assam to exert 'moral pressure' on ULFA-I Commander-in-Chief Paresh Baruah to give up the demand for sovereignty. He further said, "I can not retreat from the oath I had taken or I will not remain in the office."

''The problem in taking forward the peace talk process is that Paresh Baruah does not speak beyond sovereignty and I took the oath to uphold sovereignty. This is also an unresolved issue. I as the Chief Minister had taken oath on the constitution to protect its sovereignty and integrity," he said.

''Our government efforts are on and we are keeping the doors open,'' he added. He also urged the people of Assam, including intellectuals and different organisations, to exert 'moral pressure' on Paresh Baruah to convince him to give up the demand for sovereignty. ''If Paresh Baruah relinquishes the demand for sovereignty people will not consider him as a betrayer," he said.