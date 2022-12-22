Tezpur (Assam): An active member of United Liberation Front of Asom-Independant (ULFA-I) was apprehended by Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Spear Corps along with state police from Noglo Village in Arunachal's Tirap district on Wednesday, officials said.

According to Tezpur base Defence Spokesperson A S Walia said that based on a specific input regarding likely movement of cadre of ULFA (I) from areas across Indo Myanmar Border towards Noglo village, a joint operation along with Tirap Police was launched. The army column laid ambush on suspected routes of infiltration.

Last evening, an individual was seen moving suspiciously from IMB towards Noglo village. The individual was challenged by the army column upon which he tried to flee into nearby jungle. However, the individual was apprehended. During initial interrogation, it was revealed that he is an active cadre of ULFA (I), he has moved from Hachi camp. The apprehension is a major setback to illegal activities of ULFA (I) in the region, sources said.

The apprehended cadre after initial interrogation will be handed over to Khonsa Police for further investigation.