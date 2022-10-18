Agartala: Tripura is going to be witnessing a high-voltage election this time and the campaign of the ruling BJP would begin soon after a day's by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the end of October. Senior officials of Tripura police have informed that the Prime Minister is expected to visit the state by the end of this month. Tripura is set for polls early in 2023.

"Though everything is not sure, it is expected that the Prime Minister will visit the state for one day by the end of this month. However, the final decision will be made after a meeting that will take place tomorrow in Delhi and in our state too," officials said. PM Modi will be arriving in the state for an official visit but there are plans to organize a political rally in view of his visit, sources said.

Party sources said that BJP National General Secretary B L Santosh is likely to arrive here in the state for a three-day political tour. As per the tentative schedule, he will reach Agartala on October 19, a day after BJP National Spokesman and Coordinator for North East Sambit Patra arrives.