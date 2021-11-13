Agartala: Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Sudip Roy Barman has written a letter to the Director-General of Police VS Yadav urging him to declare eight wards of 6 Agartala Assembly Constituency as most vulnerable and hypersensitive in the civic body election which is slated on November 25, amidst the widespread alleged violence in Tripura in the run up to the Civic Body election.

In the letter, MLA Barman claimed that fear has been induced amongst the electors who are under constant threat from various quarters.

"You are well aware of the fear psychosis that has been induced amongst the voters who are under constant threat from various quarters. It pains me to see that the people are losing faith and trust in the police. Miscreants and criminals are having a free run and taking law into their own hands where the police succumb under pressure. Being a public representative, I do have immense confidence upon you and your good office and believe that you will take all necessary and bold steps to regain the lost confidence among the common people", Barman wrote.

He said that a reign of terror has been let loose with an evil design to refrain the voters from exercising their franchise and to convert the election to mere farce exercise.

"You are also aware that a considerable number of voters hail from the minority Muslim community and thus, a spark neglected shall burn the house, if overlooked. To cite an instance is the glaring example of a candidate of Ward No. 13 who is openly threatening the voters of Minority Community not to turn up on the day of election lest they shall face with dire consequences", he wrote.

Barman informed in his letter that he has received so many complaints from cross-sections of the people of Bhati Abhoynagar, Bitterban, Mulla Para, Daspara, Hrishi Colony of the routine threats that they are receiving. The scenario is the same in other parts of the constituency, he added.

