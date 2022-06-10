New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, one man dies, while another one goes missing after they fell from the Rit Chu bridge near Naga village of Sikkim on Thursday. According to police sources, a family who had come to visit Sikkim along with a driver were standing on the side of the bridge and capturing the pictures on camera. Suddenly, the family members lost their balance, leading to the fall of two people including the driver from the bridge.

Man dies after falling from bridge in Sikkim

Also Read: J&K: Man dies, another injured in drowning incident in Rajouri

Indo-Tibetan Border Police spokesman Vivek Pandey said that the team of the 11th Battalion has recovered the body of the driver in North Sikkim. The driver was a local resident. While the search is on for the missing tourist, a resident of Patna, who had come to Sikkim for a holiday with his wife, son, and daughter.