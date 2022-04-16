Jammu: A man died while another was rescued in a critical condition in a drowning incident in Siada Ladoth in J&K's Rajouri district on Saturday.

Mohammad Noorani son of Mohammad Ayub resident of Shambar Gharat and Mohd Iqbal son of Mohd Yaqoob resident of Shambar Gharatile were crossing a stream when they slipped and drowned subsequently. Locals of the area launched a search operation and brought both the men out of the stream. However, Noorani had died. The other injured Iqbal was shifted to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where his condition is said to be serious.

