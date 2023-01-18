Guwahati (Assam): In a purported video, Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) leader Jiban Singha is seen coming from the forests with some cadres to reach Assam to initiate peace talks with the Government of India on the demand for separate state. The KLO leader, who has been waging an armed struggle demanding a separate Kamatapur, is now willing to hold peace talks, sources said.

The video shows Jiban Singha coming out of the jungle accompanied by some cadres. Another KLO leader, who is seen taking the video in the presence of Jiban Singha, says in their language, roughly translated as, “Greetings to everyone. Today we are going out of the jungle to sign the peace agreement between the Government of India and the KLO. And here is Sir coming to lead us.”

In the video, KLO leader Jon Koch alias Prakash Barman is seen saying these lines. The man wearing glasses in the video is identified as the mediator of talks, Dilip Narayan Deb. Although the location and time of this video is not confirmed, it is evident that KLO leader Jiban Singha is coming out of the jungle for peace talks with the GoI on the issue of separate statehood for Kamatapur.

Also Read: West Bengal: Families affected in KLO attack to stage protest seeking jobs

As per sources, this video was made while the KLO leaders were on their way from Myanmar. The video emerges amid speculation that instead of declaring a separate state of Kamatapur, the Government of India would give status of a union territory including several districts of North Bengal, Bihar and Assam.