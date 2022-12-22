Sonitpur (Assam): Police on Wednesday recovered six hand-made bombs under a bridge in the Dhekiajuli area in Assam's Sonitpur district. According to police, based on army intelligence input, the police of Dhekiajuli police station searched and found six hand-made bombs under a bridge in the Sirajuli area.

Dhekiajuli police station Sub-Inspector S Manta said that they had received information from the army intelligence that, some explosives were kept hidden under a bridge in the Sirajuli area. "Based on that input, we conducted a search operation and recovered six hand-made bombs. Our investigation is on. We suspect that suspected militants hid the bombs under the bridge" the police official said. (ANI)