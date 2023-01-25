Tirupati (AP): Four people died on Wednesday and five others were injured on Wednesday after the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a culvert. Police sources said that the incident took place near the Chandragiri area.

They further revealed that the injured were rushed to the nearby Tirupati Ruya hospital. Police said that a total of nine devotees from Maharashtra's Solapur district had gone to Tirupati. After offering prayers, they were on their way to Kanipakam Vinayak temple when their car collided with a culvert near the Chandragiri area killing four of them on the spot.

" Four others sustained severe injuries while one escaped with minor injuries. The deceased were identified as Antar Anant Thembukar, Mayur Mutton, Rishikesh Jangam and Ajay Nanganad Lutte," police said.

Earlier on Friday, four persons including three women were killed in separate road accidents reported at YSR and Chittoor districts. As many as 11 pilgrims from Proddatur in YSR district were returning to their native place in a rented vehicle after a pilgrimage to Tirumala on Friday morning.

When the pilgrims were just 10 kilometres away from their homes, ill fate struck them in the form of a road mishap as the driver of the vehicle in which they were travelling lost control of the vehicle after one of the tires suddenly got punctured. The out of control vehicle rammed into a stationary truck from behind near the Mydukur-Proddatur highway at around 2 am on Friday.

Three women in the vehicle identified as Anusha (30), Obulamma (40) and Ramulamma (48) died on the spot and eight other inmates of the vehicle who sustained injuries were rushed to the government hospital at Proddatur.