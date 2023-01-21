Jammu: Five people including a woman were killed and 15 others injured late Friday evening in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, police said. The police said the driver of a mini-bus lost control on the wheel and plunged into a deep gorge at Sila village of Billawar area in Kathua. The driver lost control while negotiating a blind curve, the police added. The bus was traveling from Mondli village to Dhanu Parole village.

"The mini-bus plunged into a gorge killing four passengers on the spot and injuring 16 others. One injured person died while being carried to the hospital," police added. The persons deceased have been identified as Bantu, Hans Raj, Ajeet Singh, Amroo, and Kaku Ram. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter. (With agency inputs)