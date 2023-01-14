Kesavagiri (Telangana): West zone Task Force acting on an input arrested a medico for selling drugs under the guise of a clinic in the Chandrayanagutta here on Friday. Following his arrest, police seized drugs worth Rs 12.32 lakh from his possession and launched an investigation into the matter.

According to Commissioner's Task Force West Zone DCP (OSD) P. Radhakishan Rao, the arrested medical professional was identified as Dr Mohammad Shabbir Ali alias Sudeep Biswas (48). He runs a clinic named 'Perfect Dental and Piles Clinic' near SBI Keshavagiri branch on Barkas Road in Chandrayangutta. The doctor had bought 53 grams of MDMA (methylenedioxy-methylamphetamine), from one Siva of Chennai. He then went to Malkangiri in Odisha to buy another drug.

Police received a tip-off when Biswas tried to sell 850 grams of ketamine drug that he bought from a local person named Kaku for Rs 10.20 lakh. Following his arrest, West Zone Task Force Inspector Mohammad Khalilpasha and SI Kaviuddin seized 53 grams of MDMA worth Rs 2.12 lakh and 850 grams of Ketamine worth Rs 10.20 lakh from his clinic. MDMA was sold for Rs 4 thousand per gram and Ketamine was sold for Rs 20 thousand per gram, the police informed.

Less than three years ago, Biswas was arrested by the Nagarkurnool police in a hawala case as well. He was also involved in a scrap gang in Visakhapatnam some years ago. A native of Mandalpara village, 24 North Parganas district, West Bengal, he completed his Ayurvedic course at Calcutta University in 2007 and came to Hyderabad in 2009. He started working as a dentist in Gowliguda and the same year married a Muslim woman from Old Town and changed his name to Mohammad Shabbir Ali.