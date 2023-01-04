Chandigarh: Intensifying the war against drugs, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday directed officials to confiscate the property of those involved in drug peddling. He made the announcement in a meeting chaired to review the law and order situation, as he reiterated his government's firm commitment to wipe out the scourge of drugs from the state.

Claiming that the 'big fish' involved in drug peddling has already been put behind bars by the state government, he suggested that confiscation of property will work as a better way of imposing restrictions in the state. To ensure stern action, the property of these drug peddlers must be seized with immediate effect, an official statement quoting Mann said.

The CM said, necessary amendments, if any required, in the requisite laws will be duly made. He said the officer, in whose jurisdiction drugs are sold, will be held accountable for the lapse. Mann also asked the officials to ensure that villagers unanimously pass resolutions to make their villages drug-free. These villages will be incentivized by giving grants, including under the Rural Development Fund, he said, adding that the security of these villages will also be ensured by all means.